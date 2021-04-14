The Cyclones added a player in their 2022 recruiting class Wednesday in the form of Ames High School recruit Tamin Lipsey.
Lipsey announced his commitment in a tweet.
Lipsey is the No. 172 recruit in the nation and the No. 27 point guard in the 2022 class, according to 247sports.com's composite ranking.
100% Committed🔴🟡🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/cPTXx1mgo4— Tamin Lipsey (@TaminLipsey) April 14, 2021
"Starting off, I would like to thank God for giving me the talent and opportunity to play the game I love," Lipsey said in the tweet. "Next, I would like to thank my parents and sisters for always being by my side through all the ups and downs."
This is the Cyclones' first recruit of the 2022 class and T.J. Otzelberger's first high school recruit since taking over for Steve Prohm as head coach of Iowa State men's basketball.
