Another win for Iowa State in Big 12 conference play allowed itself to move into the top-20 in the AP-top 25 poll on Sunday.
The Cyclones are now No. 20 in the nation after beating Texas Tech decisively 31-15 on Saturday. The Cyclones jumped up four spots from its previous spot.
Iowa State wasn't the only Big 12 with new rankings, as the 3-0 Kansas State Wildcats joined the top-25 at No.22. Undefeated Oklahoma State may not have played on Saturday but moved up three spots to No.7 in the nation.
The rest of the top-25 can be found here.
