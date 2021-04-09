The Iowa State men's basketball program has lost another guard to the transfer portal, as Jalen Coleman-Lands has now entered the transfer portal Friday night.
Verbalcommits.com was the first to announce this.
Coleman-Lands departure comes three days after Rasir Bolton announced he was transferring.
Bolton and Coleman-Lands were Iowa State's top two scorers in the 2020-21 season.
Coleman-Lands averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor 39.5 percent from the three-point line and 86.1 percent from the free throw line.
He also grabbed 3.9 rebounds a game and dished out 1.2 assists per game.
Coleman-Lands will now search for his fourth collegiate program to play for in what will be his seventh year of collegiate play.
He had transferred into Iowa State from DePaul in May of 2020.
With the departure of Coleman-Lands on Friday, Iowa State has now lost six players to the transfer portal including Dudley Blackwell, Rasir Bolton, Darlinstone Dubar, Tyler Harris and Nate Jenkins.
Iowa State currently has only two guards on roster now, Tre Jackson and Jaden Walker with guard Tyrese Hunter in the 2021 High School Recruiting class.
