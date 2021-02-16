After a solid outing in round one with a score of 289, the Cyclones faced a minor speed bump in the second round of The Prestige on Tuesday.
Iowa State is currently tied for 15th out of 24 teams heading into the final round at The Prestige.
This round, Iowa State scored 296, and were lead by Tripp Kinney. Kinney scored a solid 72 moving him up to a tie for 34th.
Lachlan Barker moved down the leaderboards, but still leads the Cyclones overall after two rounds. Barker is sitting in a tie for 19th with a round two score of 75.
With one round to play, Iowa State looks to finish strong and climb the rankings.
Iowa State Scores Through Two Rounds:
T19. Lachlan Barker 142
T34. Tripp Kinney 144
T77. Nate Vance 149
T107. Ricky Costello 154
T113. Frank Lindwall 156
