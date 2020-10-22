Iowa State finished day one at the OSU Cowgirl Classic in last place, with a total team score of 629 on Thursday. Leading the pack wa Texas Tech with an overall team score of 591, followed by Baylor who shot a score of 596 through two rounds.
Although it was a rough day for the team, the Cyclones had solid play individually from senior Amelia Grohn, junior Joy Chou and sophomore Talgao Jeeravivitaporn.
Grohn, 153, would finish the day tied for 17th, Chou, 165, would end up at 21st and Jeeravivitaporn, 157, finished tied for 26th.
Despite the fact that Iowa State is in last place after day one, just 38 strokes separate first place Texas Tech and ninth place Cyclones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.