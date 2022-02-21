The Cyclone men's golf team entered The Prestige at PGA West on Monday looking to build off their top-10 finish to open the spring season on Jan. 24.
That was not the case during round one on Monday in La Quinta, Calif.
Iowa State sits in 23rd place, out of the 24 teams participating. The Cyclones' leading golfer, Lachlan Barker, is tied for 51st on the individual leaderboard.
Luke Gutschewski, one of the better golfers this season for Iowa State, sits in 113th place. The team combined for two triple bogeys and six double bogeys in round one.
The team tied for fourth in birdies with 12 and hit one eagle as well. The Cyclones now only sit ahead of Northwestern (+18) in the standings. Jake Slocum led the team in birdies with four, while having five bogeys as well.
Slocum is tied for 70th in the standings, which is the second-best finish among Iowa State golfers.
Josh Hetherington is tied for 93rd and Nate Vance is tied for 104th. Hetherington had three birdies, a double bogey and a triple bogey throughout his day. Vance had just two birdies and one double bogey.
As the Cyclones enter day two, they will look to get back on track and try to climb out of the position they put themselves in. There are six teams within five strokes of the Cyclones, and with two rounds left to be played there is plenty of time for shuffling in the standings.
The next two rounds of the Prestige at PGA West can be found at Golfstat.com.
