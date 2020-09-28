The second and final rounds of the Schooner Fall classic concluded Monday with the Iowa State women's golf team ending in ninth place.
After a slow start to day one, Iowa State ended in last place by two shots, but only seven shots out of a 6th place run.
The Cyclones did their best to get back into it improving 10 shots (287), and leapfrogging up to eighth. Leading the charge for Iowa State in round 2 was Amelia Grohn shooting a 70, and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn just behind her at a 71.
Iowa State Scores
11. Joy Chou - (70,74,70: 214)
T21. Amelia Grohn - (74,70, 75: 219)
T27. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn - (72,71,77: 220)
T40. Ruby Chou - (81,72,72: 225)
55. Ellie Braksiek - (86,94,89: 269)
