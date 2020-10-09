Cyclone Hockey started a strange season off on the right foot, taking down the Jamestown Jimmies 3-2.
Jamestown came into this game with 16 freshmen in jerseys after losing 16 seniors at the end of last season. However, the first goal of the evening came from Jamestown sophomore Gage Thompson, with Senior Tyler Chavez-Leech notching the assist.
About halfway through the first period his goal put JU up 1-0 early. The Cyclones did not go quietly however as Austin Keil scored his first career goal as a Cyclone seven minutes into the second period, tying it up at one.
With only two minutes left in the middle frame, Cyclone CJ Banser found the net to make it a 2-1 score in Iowa State's favor.
A pair of Jamestown freshmen combined for a goal to tie the game at two with 11 minutes left in the third period.
Freshman Marquez Ginger scored the goal with the assist going to Freshman Greg Susinski. A penalty on the Jimmies with 12 minutes left gave the Cyclones a power play but they failed to score.
With time winding down under three minutes, Everett Bestland tallied his first goal as a Cyclone to put Cyclone Hockey up 3-2 nearing the end of the game.
The Cyclones would ultimately hold on and beat Jamestown 3-2 and notch their first win of the young season. Greg Moon earned the win in his first start. The Cyclones looks to go 2-0 Saturday night as they play once again at 7:30 against Jamestown.
