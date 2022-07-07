Shamaree Brown was named Iowa State’s senior associate athletics director for student services, Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday. Brown will oversee physical and mental health wellness for student-athletes.
Brown will serve student-athletes in various areas regarding health and wellness. He will also lead diversity and inclusion activities and work as Title IX coordinator for Iowa State.
“We are excited to welcome Shamaree and his family to Iowa State and the Ames community,” Pollard said in a statement.
Before his move, Brown worked as director of student-athlete programs and compliance for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) since 2010.
At Iowa State, Brown will oversee student-athletes’ physical and mental health. He will manage academic support services, sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition, mental health and former student-athlete engagement.
Brown will also serve as sports administrator for Iowa State’s men’s basketball and wrestling programs. Along with his other duties, Brown will lead the department’s diversity, equity and inclusion activities and be the university’s deputy Title IX coordinator.
“I am thankful and excited about this opportunity to work with the talented group of student-athletes, coaches and staff at Iowa State,” Brown said. “The culture and commitment to values under Jamie Pollard’s leadership makes ISU a special place and I look forward to joining the Cyclone family.”
In the ACC office, Brown managed all student-athlete development and wellness, including leadership development, career development, academic support, health and safety, sportsmanship and diversity and inclusion.
“His professional experience in areas of student-athlete wellness, leadership, career planning, academic support and diversity and inclusion will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the experience of all Cyclone student-athletes,” Pollard said.
Before his time in the ACC, Brown worked as the assistant athletic director of compliance and championships for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). He was the primary sports administrator for football, men’s basketball, bowling and tennis, and the MEAC’s primary compliance administrator.
He began his administrative career in 2005 as the assistant athletics director for compliance and student-athlete development at the University of New Haven.
