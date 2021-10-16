History wasn't on the Cyclones' side heading into their road match-up with Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
Iowa State last won in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 20, 2004. But come Saturday night, it didn't take long for the Cyclones to take control and win 33-20. Iowa State moves to 2-1 in conference play and 4-2 overall.
In fact, 12 seconds was all they needed to make a statement.
Breece Hall took his first handoff of the night on Iowa State's first play from scrimmage for a 75-yard touchdown. It was 7-0 Cyclones 12 seconds into the action. The score was Hall's 18th straight game with a rushing touchdown.
Fordham transfer Andrew Mevis connected on 44-yard field goal to make it 10-0 Iowa State with 7:36 left in the first quarter. Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson responded with a 40-yard touchdown pass with 3:58 left in the quarter (10-7) to Phillip Brooks over Kym Mani-King.
Hall kept up the pressure on the Wildcats after punching it in with 5:02 left in the second quarter for his second score of the night for a 17-7 lead.
The Cyclones walked into halftime up 20-7.
Sean Shaw kept the scoring going for Iowa State late in the third quarter after he did some toe-tapping acrobatics in the end-zone to haul in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Purdy. Iowa State went up 27-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
Thompson would rush for a score of his own for the Wildcats to cut the Cyclone lead to 27-13 with 12:21 left in the fourth. But Mevis would add on his third field goal of the night to extend the Iowa State lead to 30-13.
Kansas State kept it up, with Malik Knowles catching a touchdown with 5:05 left in the fourth. Iowa State's lead was cut to 30-20.
Breece Hall ended his night with 30 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy had 208 yards and a touchdown, while Mevis had four field goals of at least 40 yards.
From there, Iowa State would run down the clock and hold on for the win.
