Sophomore guard Aubrey Joens announced through a tweet on Friday evening that she has entered the transfer portal.
Thank you Iowa State❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/EiS9AK2yfm— Aubrey Joens (@AubreyJoens) April 15, 2022
This decision comes at a time when Joens' older sister Ashley is coming back for a fifth year at Iowa State and her younger sister Kelsey is a 2023 recruit for the Cyclones.
Averaging over six points-per-game while grabbing just under five rebounds and starting 15 games during the 2021-22 campaign, perhaps the most attractive aspect of the Iowa City native's game was her impressive three-point percentage.
Shooting at a 42.5 percent clip from beyond the arc, there should be plenty of interest from teams looking for a sharpshooter.
