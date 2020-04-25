After missing on multiple transfers, Iowa State now has its first men's basketball transfer in the form of Tyler Harris from Memphis according to Corey Evans of Rivals.com and video from Harris' twitter account.
1000% Committed🌪 #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/QS5Kei50DT— Tyler Harris®️ 💔 (@iamyoungty1) April 25, 2020
The 5-foot 9-inch guard came off the bench for Memphis last season and averaged 8.7 points per game in 31 games. Harris shot 36.9 percent from the floor and 36.4 recent from three.
Harris started 15 games in his first season at Memphis, but was relegated to a bench role in his second season.
Iowa State lost a number of guards including Tyrese Haliburton and Prentiss Nixon who had both started the majority of games.
Head Coach Steve Prohm will add Harris to a solid recruiting class that is led by Xavier Foster, Dudley Blackwell, Darlinstone Dubar and Jaden Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.