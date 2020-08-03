Many current and former Iowa State golfers competed in tournaments in the past seven days.
Four current Iowa State golfers, women's golfers Joy Chou and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, as well as men's golfers Lachlan Barker and Tripp Kinney, and former Iowa State golfer Chris Baker (2007 to 2011), all played in a golf tournament in the last week.
Baker played in the professional golfers' association (PGA) tour's Barracuda Championship from July 27 to Aug. 2 at the Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California.
He was one of 66 golfers out of 132 in the tournament field to make the cut for the Saturday and Sunday rounds.
Out of the 66 golfers that made the cut at the Barracuda Championship, Baker finished tied for 53rd and won $8,277.
Baker has put together a string of strong performances as before the Barracuda Championship, he finished in the top 50 in four out of the last five tournaments he'd played.
He has played in 16 PGA Tour events in the 2020 season, he's made eight cuts and has won a total of $191,900.
Chou, a junior, and Jeeravivitaporn, a sophomore, played in the Ladies' National Golfers Association Championship from July 28 to July 30 at the Foxland Links Course in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Out of the 150 golfers at the tournament and the 66 golfers who made the cut, both Iowa State golfers finished in the top 50.
Chou shot eight strokes over par in three rounds (224 shots total), finishing tied for 50th.
Jeeravivitaporn shot two strokes over par (218 shots total) and finished tied for 21st.
Barker and Kinney, both seniors, competed in the Western Amateur on July 27 through Aug. 1 at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana.
Barker shot a total of 148 in the first two rounds — 73 on July 27 and 75 on July 28 — and missed the cut for the weekend.
In the first two rounds, Kinney shot a total of 150 in the first two rounds — 73 on July 27 and 77 on July 28 — and missed the cut.
Barker and Kinney will also play in the 120th United States Amateur Championship, from Aug. 10 to 16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
