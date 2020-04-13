On March 30, The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced that they will grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, after the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring college sports in 2020.
This meant that Iowa State's pair of seniors, Tripp Kinney and Sam Vincent had a decision if they wanted to utilize their extra year of eligibility.
On Monday afternoon, Iowa State's all-time leader in in single-season stroke average (70.38) Tripp Kinney announced he will be returning for a fifth season.
"In this difficult time for everyone around the world, I am very thankful for the athletics department at Iowa State. I also can't thank my teammates and coaches enough for supporting me throughout my four years so far. There is a special culture here at Iowa State, and i'm looking forward to coming back next year to create more memories and grow as a person," said Kinney.
Boom! All-American @TrippKinney will return for another season. #CyclONEnation 🌪️⛳🌪️ pic.twitter.com/hTNZWYFGho— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) April 13, 2020
The Waukee, Iowa, native was well on his way to one of the best seasons in program history prior to the cancellation. He was ranked as the 68th golfer nationally by GolfStat and he had three top 10 finishes on the season.
He will be a great addition to the Cyclones' roster for next season, as he will look to add on to his already storied Iowa State career.
