In a battle of two teams sitting in the bottom half of the Big 12, TCU came out victorious in a Tuesday night game in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU had to comeback and get a nearly nine minute cold streak from the Cyclones, but won the game 79-76.
TCU's win puts the Horned Frogs to 11-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play. The loss moves Iowa State to 2-12 and 0-9 in Big 12 play.
Iowa State came out of the gates on a much different note than what its offense looked like against Oklahoma on Saturday. The Cyclones operated with a balanced attack on the offensive end in the first half, with five players entering halftime with at least five points.
Jaden Walker scored Iowa State's first five points and scored eight points in the first half with a pair of 3's. Javan Johnson scored seven points in the first half
Rasir Bolton put up 10 points of his own in the first half, most of which came from four trips to the free throw line.
Iowa State was on its way to build a solid lead going into the break, up 33-27 lead with 3:52 left in the half. But the Horned Frogs wouldn't go away into halftime quietly.
TCU used the last 1:55 of the first half to go on a 9-0 run with three 3-pointers.
Bolton led the Cyclones in the scoring department in the second half, as the junior guard scored 16 points in the second half of play.
The second half stayed close, with Iowa State unable to build more than a nine point lead, even as TCU shot 6-23 in the first 15 minutes of the half.
Iowa State led 60-55 with 11:00 left in the game but went nearly seven minutes without a made field goal in the second half.
TCU tied the ballgame at 64-all with 5:12 remaining. But, like a majority of the game, the lead wouldn't last for long. Iowa State held a 66-64 lead with 3:23 left, only for TCU to take a 71-67 lead with two minutes left.
Iowa State went cold to give away its lead, going 8:40 of the second half without a made field goal.
TCU took a 75-70 lead with one minute left and a free throw slugfest ensued. The Cyclones cut it to a 77-74 TCU lead and then to 79-76 with 11 seconds to go.
But in the end, TCU hung on and kept the Cyclones out of the win column yet again.
Bolton did a little bit of everything for Iowa State and once again led his team in scoring. He would finish the night with 26 points on 6-14 from the field, with five assists and six rebounds.
Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 11 points on 4-9 shooting respectively.
Iowa State will stay on the road and will head to Lawrence, Kansas, for a battle against the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday. The game will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
