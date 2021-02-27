The Cyclones took on day two of the GCU Purple Classic versus Portland State and Arizona State.
The bats were working for the Cyclones early on versus Portland State. Junior Mikayla Ramos started it off for the Cyclones with a single which scored a Cyclone runner.
With freshman Milaysia Ochoa’s run batted in (RBI), Sami Williams scored to extend the Cyclones lead 2-1.
The Cyclones were able to capitalize in the first. Freshman Kali Gose hit an RBI to score Ramos which allowed the Cyclones to be up 3-1.
Ramos hit a homerun in the third inning to elevate the Cyclones lead.
Senior Logan Schaben hit a double in the fourth inning which gave the Cyclones an 8-2 lead.
A single hit by Sarah Tyree got the Cyclones even further out.
To finish it off, freshman Alyssa Orr homered for the Cyclones. The Cyclones beat Portland State 13-2.
Saya Swain earned her first win of the season versus Portland State.
There was more to play in the night.
The Cyclones took on Arizona State Saturday night.
The Sun Devils had bats swinging. In the third inning, Arizona State was up 4-0 due to back to back home runs.
Sophomore Ellie Spelhaug was able to get out of the inning to keep the Cyclones hopes alive.
Senior Sami Williams provided some much needed offense for the Cyclones with a solo home run in the top of the fourth.
The Sun Devils had more offense to come, but senior Sami Williams hit a two run home run to inch the Cyclones closer, 3-8.
The offense for the Cyclones wasn’t enough, which led them to fall to the Arizona State Sun Devils 3-8.
They will finish tournament play Sunday at 12:00 p.m. versus GCU.
