The Iowa State softball team competed against Drake and No. 11 Oklahoma State this past week.
The Cyclones beat Drake 12-5 and lost to Oklahoma State three times in tournament play.
Iowa State is now 0-6 in Big 12 tournament play.
Tough start to conference play
The Cyclones have struggled in Big 12 tournament play over the course of two weeks.
The Cyclones competed against No. 1 Oklahoma, losing three consecutive games in a row.
Iowa State almost staged a comeback, but it wasn't enough to give it the win against Oklahoma, losing its game against them, 7-9.
This weekend against Oklahoma State was about the same, having a few good comebacks but not enough to bring them over the top.
The Cyclones played three games against Oklahoma State for Big 12 tournament play but also lost three consecutive games in a row.
The team seemed to struggle offensively against Oklahoma State, striking out swinging in most innings.
The Cyclones couldn’t get their offense to move in a way that would help them win.
Each loss was either by two points or less against Oklahoma State.
It wasn’t able to gain any momentum until the final innings of the game, where its points were mainly scored.
The Cyclones lost to Oklahoma State 1-3 on the first day, 1-4 on the second day and 1-2 in eight innings on the third and final day.
Lots of room for home runs
The Cyclones played against Drake on March 30, taking the win 12-5 and also bringing a few home runs as well.
Milaysia Ramos homered to center field in the fourth inning, sending home two of her teammates.
Sami Williams, adding to her collection of home runs, hit a home run to the right-center in the sixth inning against Drake.
During its second game against Oklahoma State, Ramos homered to right field, also adding to her collection of home runs for the week.
Ramos adding her third and final home run for the week, homered to center field in the series finale game against Oklahoma State.
Milaysia Ramos had three home runs on the week.
