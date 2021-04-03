The Iowa State softball team finished the series finale against Oklahoma State in Big 12 conference play on Saturday with a 2-1 loss.
The Cyclones played Oklahoma State on the first day of play but fell short 3-1 and lost to them on the second day of play 1-4.
The Cyclones are now 0-6 in conference play.
It was off to a rough start with Alesia Ranches and Milaysia Ochoa, when both struck out swinging in the top of the first inning.
Both infielder Kasey Simpson and outfielder Kali Gose grounded out in the top of the second inning.
Logan Schaben struck out swinging in the top of the fourth inning.
The only score of the game was from Skyler Ramos, who hit a home run to center field in the top of the fifth inning.
Ranches and Ochoa both struck out swinging again in the top of the sixth inning.
Iowa State was tied with Oklahoma State causing them to go into extra innings.
Ramos and Gose both struck out swinging in the eighth inning, to end the game 2-1.
The Cyclones are back in action on Wednesday against Northern Iowa at 3 p.m. in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
