Iowa State football was looking for a way to display a unified message in regards to social justice, and it looks it found one that can be visible for the world to see.
On Tuesday, Iowa State football announced all players will be wearing Jack Trice patches on their respective jerseys in 2020 "in an effort to continue using our platform and empower change." The patch will resemble a similar design Trice wore back in 1923.
Trice, the first Black student-athlete at Iowa State, died from injuries he sustained during just his second career game as a Cyclone back in 1923. Trice's legacy has lived on at Iowa State through the stadium the Cyclones play in that bares his name, to a statue dedicated to his story on Iowa State's central campus.
Jack Trice Stadium is the only FBS college football stadium in the country named after an African-American.
"Jack Trice's legacy is powerful and it's certainly one we embrace in our football program," Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell said. "Competing in Jack Trice Stadium is an honor and we never want to lose sight on the sacrifices he made. His legacy continues to inspire all of those in our program as we strive to promote equality in our community and the world around us."
Greg Eisworth also shared his thoughts on the symbolic patch that Iowa State football will be wearing for the 2020 season.
"It's an amazing honor to know that every time I enter the stadium, not only am I representing Iowa State and everything we stand for, but I'm representing someone who was courageous enough to fight for change — someone who has helped shape college athletics into what it is today, and given minorities the opportunity to do what they love," Eisworth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.