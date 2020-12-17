Ahead of the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, the Big 12 Conference announced its regular season awards on Thursday.
Iowa State players and coaches found plenty of recognition.
The awards were voted on by the league's 10 head coaches and they could not vote for their own players.
After a historic regular season, Iowa State running back Breece Hall won Big 12 offensive player of the year. Hall became the second Iowa State player to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, with former Iowa State running back Troy Davis winning the honor in 1996.
Hall rushed for a FBS leading 1,357 yards in the regular season, with 17 touchdowns.
The best defensive player in the @Big12Conference is Mike Rose.🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/0eY3r3m13x— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 17, 2020
Iowa State junior linebacker Mike Rose won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his 81 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four interceptions in the regular season.
Rose became the second Cyclone to receive the league's best defensive player award (A.J. Klein in 2011).
Xavier Hutchinson led the Cyclones with 50 receptions, 612 receiving yards and was second on the team with four touchdowns, earning him Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Hutchinson went over 80 yards four times in the regular season.
Defensive back Isheem Young was Big 12 Defensive co-freshman of the Year with West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II.
Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell won Big 12 Coach of the Year for the third time in his career in Ames. Campbell led the Cyclones to a historic 8-2 record, 8-1 in the Big 12 and the program's first appearance in the Big 12 Championship.
Iowa State players on All-Big 12 First Team
Brock Purdy (QB)
Breece Hall (RB)
Xavier Hutchinson (WR)
Charlie Kolar (TE)
Colin Newell (OL)
JaQuan Bailey (DE)
Will McDonald (DE)
Mike Rose (LB)
Greg Eisworth (DB)
Iowa State players on All-Big 12 Second team
Chase Allen (TE)
Derek Schweiger (OL)
