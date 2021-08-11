The long-awaited 2021 college football season is just around the corner, and Iowa State fans have something to be excited about as the team has been ranked eighth in the nation by the USA Today Coaches Poll. This is the highest the Cyclones have been ranked by USA Today’s poll since it began in 1991.
Iowa State will match up with four schools ranked in the poll’s top 25, beginning with 18th-ranked Iowa. The Cyclones will also match up with Big 12 opponents Oklahoma (3), Texas (19) and Oklahoma State (22).
This is the third consecutive season Iowa State has been inside the top 25 of the Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, but it is the first time the school has made the top 10.
As the second-highest ranked Big 12 school in the poll, there are certainly high expectations for Iowa State to succeed during the coming season.
USA Today Coaches Poll Top 10
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- North Carolina
- Cincinnati
