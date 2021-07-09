With the expectations of a historic season for Iowa State football in 2021, the Cyclones were selected to finish second in the Big 12 Conference in the preseason media poll.
Oklahoma, which beat Iowa State 27-21 in the 2020 championship game, was picked first. Iowa State was one of just two teams to receive a first-place vote, but it could not compete with the votes Oklahoma received. Out of 39 voters, four selected Iowa State to win the Big 12 while 35 voters chose the Sooners.
This is a highly anticipated season as 19 Iowa State starters from last year’s team are returning this season. During the 2020 season, the team finished 9-3, earning a trip to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, so the expectations are not without reasoning.
Big 12 Preseason Media Poll
1. Oklahoma
2. Iowa State
3. Texas
4. Oklahoma State
5. TCU
6. West Virginia
7. Kansas State
8. Baylor
9. Texas Tech
10. Kansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.