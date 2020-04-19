Iowa State football picked up another 2021 recruit Saturday according to Alex Halsted of 247sports.com
Iowa State has picked up its ninth commitment in the 2021 class. The Cyclones go back to Florida to land all-purpose back Deon Silas, who can come out of the backfield, line up in the slot and return both punts and kicks. STORY: https://t.co/StDIBzqtHi pic.twitter.com/0037KEmfQ7— Alex Halsted (@AlexHalsted) April 18, 2020
Deon Silas, an all-purpose back from Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Florida, is the ninth recruit that Iowa State has picked up for the 2021 class.
The commitments are headlined by Jim Bonifas, Robert Army, Howard Brown and Charles Wright, with Silas being unranked nationally according to 247sports.com.
