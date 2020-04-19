ISUvKU

Coach Matt Campbell talks to his other coaches during the game against University of Kansas on Nov. 23. Iowa State won 41-31.

Iowa State football picked up another 2021 recruit Saturday according to Alex Halsted of 247sports.com

Deon Silas, an all-purpose back from Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Florida, is the ninth recruit that Iowa State has picked up for the 2021 class.

The commitments are headlined by Jim Bonifas, Robert Army, Howard Brown and Charles Wright, with Silas being unranked nationally according to 247sports.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.