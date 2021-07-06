Iowa State football fans had something more to cheer about than just the fireworks during Independence Day weekend. The Cyclones grabbed four big recruits in the 2022 class.
On July 2, Jeremiah Cooper, a three-star safety, committed to Iowa State. The Texas native is the No. 52-ranked safety and No. 155-ranked prospect in the class of 2022 per 247Sports.
Cooper, who is 6-foot and 170-pounds, picked Iowa State over offers from Baylor, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Arizona, Yale, Wake Forest and many others. Cooper made 28 tackles, three interceptions and scored nine times on the offensive side of the ball in his junior year. His team only played five regular-season games during the 2020 season.
Andrew Keller was next to sign up to play for the Cyclones, as he committed Sunday. The three-star tight end is 6-foot-6-inches and 210 pounds. From Waunakee, Wisconsin, Keller received offers from Iowa, Texas, Indiana, Michigan State and West Virginia, but he decided to become a Cyclone. Keller ranks No. 493 in the 2022 class and No. 23 among tight ends.
The following day, another three-star recruit committed to Iowa State. Ikenna Ezeogu, an edge rusher from Kansas City, decided to join the team. Ezeogu is 6-foot-6-inches and 215 pounds, and he ranks 29 at his position in the 2022 class. He received offers from Nebraska, Washington State, Minnesota, Arizona State and Kansas State.
Ezeogu had a message on Instagram after his commitment to the Cyclones.
"Through this process, I was looking for a school that felt like home and culture that I wanted to be a part of, and I found all of this at one place."
On Tuesday, three-star Florida defensive end R. Mason Thomas was secured by Iowa State as yet another commitment for their 2022 class. He chose Iowa State over Illinois, Penn State, South Carolina, Indiana and Syracuse.
Thomas is 6-foot-3-inches and 215 pounds, and he is expected to play defensive end at Iowa State. Per 247Sports, Thomas is the No. 28-ranked edge rusher and No. 84-ranked recruit in Florida for the 2022 class. In his junior season, Thomas had 45 tackles, seven sacks and even an interception.
Now, after all this sudden news, Iowa State has the No. 36-ranked recruiting class in the nation, along with the No. 6-ranked class in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.
