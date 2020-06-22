The Story County Board of Public Health is scheduled to have a meeting and are tentatively set to discuss and consider recommendations that have been made to mitigate further spread of COVID-19 in Story County.
In the meeting agenda draft recommendations PDF, the Story County Board of Public Health says "we implore Iowa State University to cancel spectators at sporting events this fall [...] we cannot think of any way these events can be made remotely safe with the masses of people from all over the state who routinely attend these events. Please do it for the health of our community."
The board's tentative Monday meeting agenda it says, "sporting events should practice social distancing for spectators as well as athletes when they are not playing."
The Board is also considering recommending masks for spectators, athletes and coaches, while enforcing social distancing in restrooms and closing concession stands.
Information on how the public can join in on Monday's 6 p.m. meeting can be found at the top of this document.
