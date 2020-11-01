A 52-22 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, combined with some key losses in the Big 12, Iowa State football continued to climb the latest AP-top 25 rankings.
Iowa State checked in at No. 17 in the latest poll, released on Sunday. The Cyclones are now ranked for the fifth time this season.
Oklahoma State still sits as the highest ranked Big 12 team at No. 14 in the poll.
Two spots behind the Cyclones, the Oklahoma Sooners sit at No.19 in the country after a blowout win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Texas Longhorns enter the top 25 again after taking down previously undefeated Oklahoma State. The Longhorns sit at No. 22
