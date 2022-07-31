On last year’s national signing day, Iowa State’s class was the highest rated in school history. With four four-star recruits and eight players ranked in the top 600 nationally signing their letter of intent, this class was a major success for Matt Campbell and staff.
Highlighting the class as a four-star recruit from Tampa, Florida, was wide receiver Greg Gaines III. Again, the Cyclone coaching staff utilized the state of Florida to build its talented class of 2023. Four athletes in the Iowa State 2023 class come from Florida high school football.
This year, Campbell and his coaching staff provided another great class. With national signing day still months away, the Cyclones have 19 commits and rank 30 on 247Sports’ team composite rankings.
Here are the details of this year’s Florida future Cyclones as they prepare for their final high school season.
Michael Parkes
Michael Parkes is an athletic wide receiver from Palm Bay, Florida, with offers from eight schools other than Iowa State. Parkes received offers from Indiana, Mississippi State and Big 12 opponent West Virginia.
Parkes is another future weapon for four-star quarterback JJ Kohl to use in the future Iowa State offense.
Parkes is listed as a four-star recruit on ESPN’s football recruiting database and is ranked 36 nationally among wide receivers in his class. Parkes is among two other wide receivers entering the program along with Kohl.
Kai Black of Urbandale, Iowa, and Beni Ngoyi of Lincoln, Nebraska, are three-star recruits in the class of 2023 for Iowa State. The 2023 class will bring scoring threats to the Iowa State offense, especially in the passing game.
Parkes is a two-sport athlete for Bayside High School in Florida. In addition to being a pass-catching threat on the gridiron, Parkes is an excellent track and field athlete competing in sprint events, the high jump and the long jump.
Norris Davis
On the defensive end, Iowa State football has Norris Davis, a three-star safety from Tampa Bay Tech. The same program of the now freshman Greg Gaines and the same program that competed for a 7A state title in Florida in 2021.
Davis is a former teammate of Gaines and adds to the Iowa State defense with his ability to aggressively take on ball carriers from both the strong and free safety positions.
Committed!! 🔴🟡 #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/7oM47ZeFQE— Norris davis jr (@Norrisd_27) July 6, 2022
He missed some time during his junior high school season, only competing in five games, but after committing to Iowa State earlier this month, he will return to Tampa Bay Tech for his senior season.
Jason Hammond
Another addition to the Cyclone defense from the 2023 class and the state of Florida will be three-star defensive linemen Jason Hammond.
Hammond hails from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will join a defensive line unit integral to the success of the Iowa State defensive system. Hammond turned down offers from Arizona State, Ole Miss and West Virginia to join Iowa State next season.
Hammond and St. Thomas Aquinas took down Davis and Tampa Bay Tech in the 7A Florida state championship. Hammond is a two-time state champion and looking for his third as the 2022 season begins.
At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Hammond has the speed and athleticism to clog running lanes for the Cyclone defense.
Brendan Black
From the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, Brendan Black brings size and power to the Iowa State 2023 recruiting class.
110% committed‼️🌪#gocyclones @Coach_Broom @williamseals @Coach__Myers @ISUMattCampbell pic.twitter.com/6eujQ079Gl— Brendan Black (@Brendan_Black51) June 17, 2022
Black prepares for his senior season being rated a national top-100 interior offensive lineman in his class. He’s shown his ability to use power and strength to make pancake blocks and clear running lanes while in high school, playing right and left tackle in a zone run scheme.
Black received offers from 20 schools before committing to Iowa State on June 17. Notably, ACC programs Duke, Louisville and Miami extended an offer to the 6-foot-3 300-pound future Cyclone. Black, however, made just one visit to Iowa State before choosing the Cyclones.
