The 2023 Iowa State football recruiting class is shaping up to be as strong as ever, and as the Iowa State football season approaches, the high school football season approaches as well.
With the 2023 recruits entering their final season at the high school level, it’s time to look at who to keep an eye on during the upcoming season. There are plenty of talented players across the nation Iowa State fans should get excited about, but they won’t have to venture far from Ames for the first group of players.
JJ Kohl
Kohl is one of the most hyped Iowa State football recruits ever going into the 2022 season. The only Iowa State commit rated higher than Kohl was wide receiver Allen Lazard who currently plays for the Green Bay Packers.
The Ankeny High School quarterback is the third highest ranked recruit in Iowa and the 12th ranked quarterback1 recruit in the nation. Kohl is also the only four-star recruit in Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class.
Kohl is a stereotypical pocket passer, using his nearly 6-foot-7 frame and quick eyes to pick apart opposing defenses. He has also gotten great at using his long arms to his advantage, demonstrating his dangerous deep ball abilities.
Throughout his time at Ankeny High School, Kohl has painted himself as the best quarterback in Iowa, leading Ankeny to the state championship game in 2021. Although the game was dominated on the ground and Southeast Polk took the win, Kohl was still composed on the field.
Kohl’s latest adventures put him in the headlines as he displayed his cannon of an arm at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. The Elite 11 has done a great job developing quarterbacks and introducing their skills to the world, as 12 of the last 13 quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy also attended the Elite 11.
Kohl came out hot right out of the gates, turning heads as he was the On3 Recruiting Top Performer after the first day of competition. Kohl’s greatest ability during all three days was his ability to put the ball on target.
Kohl demonstrated an excellent deep ball and, during the second day of competition, connected on “money” throws consistently. His accuracy should serve him well in his final season with Ankeny and the future.
🏆BIGGEST SURPRISE🏆JJ Kohl was literally the biggest quarterback at the event and he was also the one who unexpectedly stood out the most@adamgorney gives out the Gorney Awards from the Elite 11 Finals:https://t.co/1LKP2QDhHd pic.twitter.com/42OI6v39rV— Rivals (@Rivals) July 2, 2022
Iowa State does have competition in the quarterback room, as Hunter Dekkers is gearing up to be the starter in 2022. The competition will help both quarterbacks grow stronger when the time comes.
Kohl has also done a great job being a leader for the 2023 recruiting class, reaching out to other commits to try to develop the future of the Iowa State team.
Jamison Patton
The second-ranked prospect in the 2023 Iowa State recruiting class is also someone familiar with Kohl. Patton is also coming out of Ankeny High School and is a teammate of Kohl.
Patton played for Roosevelt High School before transferring to Ankeny for his final season. Classified as an athlete, Patton had many roles, including quarterback, receiver and defensive back. The Cyclones plan to have him join the defensive back group, which should allow him to put his superior athleticism on display.
The final season for Patton should get him more comfortable playing alongside Kohl, as they currently have experience playing 7-on-7 together. Patton received offers from Iowa and Iowa State, but it seems Kohl’s pull was strong in helping him decide on the Cyclones.
The three-star recruit also came in as a top-10 recruit in Iowa. Patton was also ranked top-50 in the nation in the athlete category.
Patton was a menace across the field, setting team highs at many positions. The dual-threat quarterback recorded 99 completions for 1,278 yards and 14 touchdowns, alongside 110 carries for 548 yards and seven touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, Patton put up 23 tackles while keeping opposing offenses locked down. The athleticism and work ethic that Patton has will be a great addition to the Cyclones, no matter what side of the ball he sees play.
Kohl throwing with Kai Black who is not 100% but still out running routes.https://t.co/LzCLN4Yz5t pic.twitter.com/tjLRPM3b6G— Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) April 25, 2022
Kai Black
Black is ranked as the fourth-highest commit for Iowa State’s 2023 class. Black also ranks in the top-10 recruits in Iowa, just after Patton.
Like the previous two, Black is familiar with other recruits in the class from his 7-on-7 time. He’s gotten reps alongside Kohl and Patton while playing 7-on-7.
Also, like Patton, Black received an offer from Iowa before ultimately committing to Iowa State. Black is a wide receiver from Urbandale High School, so he’s gotten to see reps from opposing Des Moines area schools, where Patton came from.
When looking at Black, there isn’t much more to ask for. His 6-foot-4 over 200-pound frame gives him elite size at the receiver position, and he still has room to grow.
Since Black has the size needed of a tight end in high school football and has experience in blocking schemes, overall, Black brings a lot of versatility to a strong position for the Cyclones.
Black doesn’t just excel on the field, as he has been successful in the classroom during his time at the academically rigorous Urbandale High School. He understands the importance of being well educated, which shows his work ethic in all aspects of life.
Black developed into a great prospect over the years and will get one final chance to prove why he deserves the high ranking he has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.