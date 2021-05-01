The Iowa State softball team finished its second day of play against Texas Tech.
The Cyclones have been rolling, beating Texas Tech 4-1 on their first day of play and winning 6-3 on its second day of play.
Mikayla Ramos homered to left field in the top of the first inning, sending her teammate Sami Williams home for the first score of the game.
Kasey Simpson also homered to left field in the top of the second inning.
Kali Gose singled up the middle in the top of the third inning, sending her teammate Milaysia Ochoa home to make the score 4-1.
Ochoa homered to left field in the top of the fifth inning, sending home Ramos.
The Cyclones play Texas Tech in the series finale on Sunday at Noon.
