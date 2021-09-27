After a successful opening tournament at the Wolverine Invitational, the Iowa State women’s golf team struggled to regain that form Sunday and Monday at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma.
The tournament, featuring some of the country’s best teams in the sport, resulted in a ninth place finish for Iowa State. The Cyclones shot 867 (+21) across the three rounds with Monday’s third round score of 287 being their best. Big 12 foe Oklahoma State dominated the competition, shooting -16, the only team under par. Texas A&M finished in second place at +4, 20 strokes behind the Cowboys.
Senior Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tied three other golfers for a finish in seventh place. She entered the final round tied-for-second and shot -1 on the front nine, but two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine slid her to +4.
Oklahoma State’s Caley McGinty took home winning honors by shooting -8. Her fellow teammate Rina Tatematsu finished just behind McGinty at -4.
As for the other Cyclones golfers, Warda Rawof finished tied-for-27th (+6). Liyana Durisic (+9), who became the first Cyclone to win a tournament since 2018 just two weeks ago, scuffled to a 40th place finish.
Durisic’s triple bogey in the opening part of the first round led to shooting +6 on the opening nine. She shot +3 the remaining of the tournament, but those beginning blips were too much to overcome.
June Song (+13) and Ruby Chou (+14) missed out on finishing in the top 50. Australian Charley Jacobs withdrew from round two, but did finish out the tournament by playing in round three and shot +7 overall.
The women’s team will next tee off at the Windy City Collegiate beginning Monday, October 5th. The field for the competition is once again a challenging one for ISU, as it’s hosted by Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.
