The Iowa State softball team finished its first day of play in Stillwater, Oklahoma today.
It went 0-1 on the day, losing to Oklahoma State.
Their first game was at 6:00 p.m. against Oklahoma State, the Cyclones lost 3-1.
The team plays Oklahoma State again tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. for the second round of Big 12 play.
The Cyclones are currently 0-3 in Big 12 tournament play, losing against No. 1 Oklahoma last weekend at home.
Mikayla Ramos, catcher, struck out swinging in the top of the first inning.
Malaysia Ochoa, outfield, also struck out swinging in the top of the second inning.
Carli Spelhaug, utility, had a decent hit to left field for a single and Ramos was able to advance to second off of that hit in the fifth inning.
Alesia Ranches, utility, was able to hit a single up the middle, helping Ochoa advance to second and send Lea Nelson, outfield, home for the first and only score of the game.
Ramos struck out swinging once again in the seventh inning, to end the game, Oklahoma State winning 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.