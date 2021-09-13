The Cyclones finished the Gopher Invitational in eighth place with a score of +15 to open the fall season on Monday. The Cyclones’ top golfers Lachlan Barker and Frank Lindwall posted tournament-best rounds on the final day.
Barker moved up ten spots on the leaderboard Monday and finished tied for eighth after starting the day tied for 18th. Barker shot three-under-par for his final round, bringing his tournament total score to four-under-par.
Lindwall shot two-under-par for his final round, another tournament-best round for the Cyclones. Lindwall improved 14 spots on the leaderboard from 37th to 23rd.
Lindwall eagled the 12th hole in his third round.
Iowa State lead all teams with three eagles. Kansas was the top team in the tournament with a score of 14 under par.
Cyclones’ final scores
Nate Vance (T28)
Final: +3, Third Round: +2
Jake Slocum (T62)
Final: +15, Third Round: +9
Lukas Pany (75)
Final: +27, Third Round: +10
