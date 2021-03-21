The Iowa State men's golf team finished 10th out of 18 teams at the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona. This event was a total of three rounds spanning from Saturday to Sunday.
Play was suspended during the second round on Saturday due to darkness. The Cyclones were sitting in 15th place heading into the final day.
This led to the Cyclones finishing the second round on Sunday, along with the final round.
The Cyclones fared very well in the final round of action, finishing with a team score of 284. The team compiled a three round score of 862 (291-287-284).
Tripp Kinney led the team for the tournament, finishing in a tie for ninth place. He tallied a three round score of 206 (71-67-68).
Nate Vance, Ricky Costello, and Lachlan Barker all finished within three strokes of each other. They finished with three round scores of 217, 219, and 220.
Oklahoma State won the tournament as a team with a total score of 817, featuring a score of 270 in the final round.
Garrett Reband of Oklahoma won the tournament individually with a three round score of 201 (67-68-66).
Iowa State returns to play on March 28 at The Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament in Awendaw, South Carolina.
Iowa States Scores
Tripp Kinney - 206 (71-67-68)
Nate Vance - 217 (75-71-71)
Ricky Costello - 219 (72-75-72)
Lachlan Barker - 220 (73-74-73)
Lukas Pany - 278 (78-77-76)
