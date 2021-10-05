Iowa State women’s golf finished up the Windy City Collegiate Tuesday with a score of 309 (+21).
The team score of +51 through three rounds landed the Cyclones finishing in 10th place of 15 teams. After shooting 295 in the second round, Iowa State positioned themselves well to make a run for the final round.
Seemingly, the theme all year for the Cyclones, they sandwiched their stellar second round score with two sub par rounds. Only two other teams shot a worse score than ISU Tuesday.
With low scores all around the course Tuesday, Taglao Jeeravivitaporn stayed in fourth place despite shooting +2 for an overall +1. Iowa State’s Warda Amira Rawof shot +2 as well, finishing tied-for-12th at +7.
Liyana Durisic bounced back from a below-average first round by shooting 71 and 75. Durisic’s score of +10 resulted in a tie for 22nd. Charley Jacobs’ 85 dropped her to a 77th place finish (+32) and June Song finished just behind her in a tie for 80th.
After leading for a majority of the tournament, Texas’ Bohyun Park fell back into a third-place finish after shooting +1. Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the tournament at -4.
Returning to the team leaderboard, preseason favorite Stanford won the Windy City Collegiate at +14. Virginia (+22) and Florida (+26) rounded out the top-three in an impressive field outside of Chicago.
The Iowa State women next travel to California for the Stanford Intercollegiate beginning Oct. 15.
