The Cyclones slipped to fifth place after the second day at the Badger Invitational hosted by the University of Wisconsin on Monday, despite picking up three strokes from day one. Iowa State has a score of one-under-par for the tournament.
Wisconsin and Cincinnati jumped the Cyclones on the leaderboard with better scores on Monday. Wisconsin golfed eight-under-par and Cincinnati golfed six-under-par. Illinois State also moved into first place over Sam Houston State.
Three Iowa State golfers are sitting tied for 15th on the player leaderboard after Monday. Nate Vance, Frank Lindwall and Luke Gutschewski all have a score of one-under-par.
Redshirt junior Nate Vance golfed the best second round for the Cyclones on the day. Vance’s three birdies on the back nine helped him to a score of two-under for the day. Vance moved up nine spots on the player leaderboard.
Senior Frank Lindwall picked up a stroke and moved from even to one-under. Freshman Luke Gutschewski was even for the day and stayed at one-under.
Senior Lachlan Barker is tied for 30th at a score of two-over-par. Barked golfed two strokes better in his second round.
Senior Ricky Costello and Freshman Jake Slocum are both tied for 51st with scores of six-over-par.
The final round of the Badger Invitational takes place Tuesday.
