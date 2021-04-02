The Cyclones played their second game versus Oklahoma State on Friday.
The Cowgirls got out in front first in the top of the second inning. The Cyclone pitching efforts responded with two strikeouts to finish the inning.
Oklahoma State scored another run to extend the lead, 2-0.
A Cowgirl double pushed the lead out front even further, 4-0.
Senior Skyler Ramos provided the Cyclone offense with a solo home run in the top of the fifth.
The Cyclones put three runners on base, but weren’t able to execute leaving them at one run on the day.
The Cyclones fell to the Cowgirls, 4-1. The series finale versus Oklahoma State is e on Saturday at noon
