Iowa State missed the chance to grab a win against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday, falling 10-2.
Iowa State has already matched up with Northern Iowa at the beginning of the season, winning 12-2 in six innings.
The Cyclones had a tough time trying to score against the Panthers, scoring only two points throughout the entire game.
Catcher Mikayla Ramos flied out to the center field, with shortstop, Sami Williams advancing to third and outfield, Skyler Ramos taking the first score of the game in the third inning.
The last and final score for the Cyclones was by infielder, Logan Schaben.
Schaben homered to the left-center in the fourth inning.
Utility Emilie Guerra struck out swinging in the fourth inning.
Outfielder Milaysia Ochoa reached on a fielder’s choice, helping Ramos advance to second but shortly was out at third.
The Cyclones had a tough time against UNIs defense throughout the game and had trouble getting good momentum on offense.
Iowa State heads to Fargo, North Dakota on Friday to take on North Dakota State in a three-game series.
