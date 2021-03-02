In a season of not-so-great history, the Iowa State men's basketball made more of it on Tuesday.
Texas defeated Iowa State 81-67, leaving the Cyclones winless in conference play at Hilton Coliseum for the first time since the 1958-59 season and the first time the Cyclones have gone winless in Big 12 play at home since they joined the conference in 1996.
Before tip-off and the eventual loss, Iowa State got some bad news. Rasir Bolton, Iowa State's leading scorer at 15.4 ppg, was ruled inactive with a right ankle injury that he sustained in the team's loss to TCU on Saturday.
Iowa State felt his absence from the start.
The Cyclones found themselves down 8-0 early, with Texas using its size to attack the rim, an area Iowa State's small-ball lineup had a tough time getting past. The game would quickly be tied up eight-all, but it wouldn't stay that way for long.
Texas would go on a 17-0 run lasting over 5:30 of the first half, making effective work of the undermanned Cyclones.
Iowa State committed 14 turnovers and shot 12-29 in the opening half without its leading guard. Iowa State turned the ball over on three straight possessions at one point in the half.
Even with Texas taking control for a stretch, Iowa State walked into halftime down 38-28.
The Longhorns came out of the locker room on fire, going the first six minutes 5-9 from the field and 3-4 from three-point range.
Texas would try to extend its lead but Iowa State kept fighting back in it for moments, cutting it to an eight point game, only for the Longhorns to respond seemingly every time with a basket of their own.
Texas would keep its distance around 11-13 points for the majority of the half, but Iowa State tried to cut it close. Texas would have its lead cut to seven within the final five minutes but the Cyclones could never get back into the game.
Iowa State is now 2-19 overall and 0-16 in Big 12 play.
Iowa State's next game is Thursday on the road in Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.