Senior night didn't end in success for the Cyclones as Iowa State lost its 14th straight game and 15th conference game 76-72 to TCU on Saturday.
Iowa State started the game with seniors Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young, Nate Schuster and Eric Steyer in the starting lineup as the four seniors being celebrated on senior day.
They joined junior Rasir Bolton, playing the first couple minutes before Steyer and Schuster were replaced by Tre Jackson and Tyler Harris.
The first half went mostly to the Horned Frogs.
TCU kept Iowa State at bay on offense for most of the first half, forcing nine Cyclone turnovers and holding Iowa State to just 40.7 percent from the field.
Iowa State was led by Jalen Coleman-Lands who put up nine points on 3-3 shooting, two 3s, three rebounds and two assists.
The second half he continued his efficient day, ending his day going 8-11 shooting and 4-6 from 3-point range.
Redshirt senior forward Solomon Young left his mark on the game as well, finishing with 10 points on a 3-4 day from the field, four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal.
Thanks to those solid performances, Iowa State took the lead for a bit in the second half and played close with TCU for the final 20 minutes.
The final minute saw TCU fend off Iowa State to sweep the season series and hand the Cyclones another conference loss behind some free throws by TCU leading scorer RJ Nembhard.
