After a nine day hiatus from game action, Iowa State men's basketball returned to action Friday night for the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk series against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes.
Given the Hawkeyes' national ranking and the amount of high level mismatches they present, it shaped up to be one of the most lopsided matchups in recent memory of the long-standing rivalry.
The pregame expectations came to a reality for the Cyclones, as the Hawkeyes won 105-77.
With its loss, Iowa State will have to wait till next season to get its first win in Iowa City since Dec. 12, 2014.
With the Hawkeyes presenting matchup nightmares at multiple levels, Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm made a pregame switch to his starting lineup, with 6 foot 6 freshman Darlinstone Dubar replacing 5 foot 9 Tyler Harris in the starting lineup for some added perimeter length and rebounding.
Iowa State kept things close for the first half, staying in the game even after a 9-0 or 5-0 runs for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State would take a 32-29 lead with 7:38 in the first half after Tyler Harris' second three pointer but would not take the lead again.
Iowa would take control to close the half on a 21-4 run and taking a 52-41 lead into the break despite Luka Garza playing seven minutes in the first half.
The Hawkeyes came out of the half just as strong, jumping on a 7-0 run, forcing Prohm to call timeout less than 90 seconds into the half.
It would stay in the Hawkeyes' favor for the rest of the game.
Garza would finish with 34 points and three rebounds, including 6-7 from distance in just 17 minutes of action. Garza scored 21 straight points for the Hawkeyes in the second half.
Iowa State was led by Javan Johnson' 20 points on 8-15 shooting. Rasir Bolton got into double figures with his 18 points.
Iowa State returns to action Tuesday in Hilton Coliseum to open Big 12 play against the Kansas State Wildcats.
