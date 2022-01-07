The No. 20 Cyclones kicked off the 2022 gymnastics season with a close meet at home against the University of Nebraska. Iowa State mounted an impressive comeback, but a last-minute point deduction pulled Nebraska ahead to win the meet 194.425-194.350.
Ariana Orrego started off Iowa State’s season on the vault, posting a score of 9.625. Freshmen Josie Bergstrom and Hannah Loyim followed with solid performances of their own with scores of 9.725 and 9.700, respectively. Emilie Hong posted a score of 9.750, while Makayla Maxwell wrapped up the event with a strong 9.775.
After posting a total score of 48.575, the Cyclones looked to continue rolling as they moved to the uneven bars. Maxwell opened the event with a score of 9.725. Loyim continued her strong collegiate debut posting a score of 9.700. Loganne Basuel and Addy De Jesus kept the Cyclones rolling with scores of 9.700 and 9.750, respectively. Maya Ford finished the rotation off with a great score of 9.800.
The Cyclones entered the midway point of the meet trailing Nebraska 97.250-97.375. Head coach Jay Ronayne said, “I’m pleased with the way our team is performing. I’m excited to move on to the second half. I’m hoping that some of those nerves have been shaken off.”
Meixi Semple opened the third rotation strong with a score of 9.800 on the balance beam. Sophia Steinmeyer started off her season with a score of 9.650, while Loyim finished her collegiate debut with a strong 9.725. Basuel followed with a score of 9.575, while Ana Palacios wrapped up the event with a 9.450.
Trailing 145.450-146.025, Iowa State looked to come back strong in the final event of the night, floor. Boychuck started floor strong with a score of 9.750. Orrego finished out her season opener with a score of 9.675, while Kaia Parker posted a great score of 9.775. Laura Cooke displayed a great floor routine, setting a career-high score of 9.900. Maddie Diab wrapped up the meet with an impressive 9.900 of her own.
Iowa State led the meet 194.450-194.425 after the events wrapped up. After the meet, the Cyclones were given a .10 deduction for being out of order on floor, causing them to fall to Nebraska, 194.350-194.425.
The Cyclones will look to bounce back as they travel to Des Moines, Iowa, to take on Temple in the Chow’s Winter Classic. The meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.
