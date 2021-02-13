The Cyclones fell Saturday in a game against Kansas 64-50, despite entering halftime tied 24-24 with the Jayhawks.
The first half saw Kansas shoot poorly. The Jayhawks went 10-35 as a team in the first half as well as 3-10 from 3-point range.
This all led to just 24 first half points for Kansas. The leading scorer for Kansas was Jalen Wilson, who was 4-10 with 10 points in the half.
Despite all this, Iowa State only mustered 24 points of its own, mostly thanks to an abundance of turnovers.
The Cyclones turned the ball over in five of their first seven trips and were forced into 10 more by the end of the half.
It was a good shooting half for the Cyclones, who sunk nine of 20 shot attempts, went 3-5 on 3-pointers and made all three free throws they attempted.
The second half was a different story as Kansas got out to a quick lead and never relinquished it.
Iowa State wasn't able to keep up with Kansas' improved shooting and Iowa State's turnovers didn't improve all that much.
Kansas improved its shooting percentage to 35.8 percent and scored 40 points in the second half — an improvement on the 24 in the first half.
The first half leading scorer for the Cyclones, Coleman-Lands, built on his solid first half, ending as Iowa State's leading scorer for the game with 18 points.
It was also a solid game for freshman guard Jaden Walker, who filled up the stat sheet despite only having two points. Walker finished with 14 rebounds and four assists. He led the team in both categories.
The Cyclones will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a Tuesday matchup with No. 23 Oklahoma State, where Iowa State will still be looking for its first conference win.
