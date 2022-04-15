AMES — Texas Tech used a huge first inning to defeat Iowa State softball at the Cyclone Sports Complex Friday afternoon.
The Cyclones fell by a final score of 11-1 in five innings.
The Red Raiders dealt Iowa State starter Karlie Charles an early exit as they batted around in the first inning and poured in six runs.
Charles left the game after recording just one out.
Texas Tech's Arianna Villa started the game with a home run to straight away center field against Charles. Then, two more extra base hits in the first frame added to the flurry of scoring from Texas Tech.
"We had an emotion win yesterday, then didn't come back," Iowa State Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
Iowa State overcame a six-run deficit in the series opener Thursday afternoon.
"You're not going to make a good living doing that," Pinkerton said as another comeback failed to materialize for his team.
"We just got to bounce back tomorrow and win the series."
Charles received her fifth pitching loss of the season in just one-third innings of work. The Cyclone junior has received a pitching loss in her last three starts.
The Cyclones chipped away with one run while Saya Swain contributed 3.2 innings in relief. But Iowa State could not complete a comeback effort for the second consecutive game.
Swain worked two scoreless innings against the Red Raider lineup with the help of impressive defense.
With runners on second and third and no outs in the second inning, redshirt sophomore Kaylee Pond flashed the leather to grab a ground ball at third base. Pond quickly tagged the runner retreating to third base then tagged the runner attempting to move to third for an unassisted double play.
The ball destined for left field became two quick outs for the Cyclones.
Designated hitter Mikayla Ramos connected on a double to left center field in her first at bat. Ramos has added three doubles to her season total in two matchups with Texas Tech.
The RBI leader for the Cyclones was left on base in the first.
After the Ramos double, Red Raider ace Kendall Fritz settled in.
The junior starting pitcher allowed no hits the next three innings. Fritz faced just 19 batters in five innings and allowed just four base runners on two hits.
Fritz, a transfer from Nevada, earned her 12th win on the season. The win moves Fritz into third in the conference in pitching wins.
Kasey Simpson contributed a sacrifice fly in the second inning scoring shortstop Alesia Ranches and Iowa State's only run.
The Red Raiders moved one spot ahead of Iowa State in the Big 12 conference standings after the convincing win. The Cyclones are tied for fifth behind Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas, and Oklahoma.
The Texas Tech win sets the stage for a series rubber match Saturday afternoon. Iowa State is in search of its first series win over a Big 12 opponent.
Series wins are huge for Iowa State, Pinkerton said. The Cyclones need every chance for RPI boosting wins as the team attempts to reach a second consecutive NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.
"You got to tell them them to wash this one away," Pinkerton said. "That's the good thing about this sport. You get to come back and play another game."
Iowa State will play Texas Tech again at noon on Saturday from the Cyclone Sports Complex.
