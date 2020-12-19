ARLINGTON, Texas – The stage was set in the Big 12 Championship game.
An Iowa State win would break a 108-year championship dry streak. An Oklahoma win makes it six championships in a row for the Sooners.
In the end, Oklahoma got revenge for the loss to Iowa State earlier in the season, beating the Cyclones 27-21 to win its sixth straight Big 12 Championship.
The game started out favoring Oklahoma with the initial Iowa State kickoff sailing out of bounds and Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young getting disqualified off a targeting call.
The Sooners started the game off with a pair of touchdowns from their freshmen quarterbacks. Chandler Morris took the ball in from two yards out on Oklahoma’s opening drive and Spencer Rattler connected with Marvin Mims for a 45 yard touchdown.
Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic got in on the action, drilling a 54 yard field goal to give Oklahoma a three possession lead.
Iowa State put its first points up late in the second quarter, with junior quarterback Brock Purdy connecting with Charlie Kolar for a 10 yard touchdown.
Oklahoma quickly responded before halftime, in large part due to a 43 yard kick return from Tre Brown that led to a Sooner drive capped off with a nine yard rushing touchdown from Rattler.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall brought the Cyclones back into the game, punching the ball in from the goalline on two separate occasions for two touchdowns.
Brkic made his second field goal of the day to give the Sooners a six point lead with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
In a do-or-die situation, the Cyclones got called for two costly false start penalties, which led to a Brock Purdy interception that sealed the game for Oklahoma.
Purdy ended his day completing 27 of his 40 pass attempts for 322 yards and one touchdown, while also throwing three interceptions.
Rattler went 22-34 for 272 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 17 yards and one touchdown.
