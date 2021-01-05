The No. 4 Texas Longhorns staved off Iowa State by a score of 78-72 Tuesday to grab a win at home. The loss drops the Cyclones to 2-6 on the season and 0-4 in Big 12 play.
The Cyclones just got done giving No. 2 Baylor a run for its money Saturday and then would have to travel to Austin, Texas, to take on a team just a couple spots below the Bears in the AP top-25 rankings.
After an early run from the Cyclones, Texas took control of the game, dominating at the end of the first half. The Longhorns led 37-27 at the break.
The Cyclones hung with the Longhorns in the second half, but Iowa State could never fully make the comeback, falling late despite surge in the final couple minutes.
Iowa State's leading scorer was forward Javan Johnson who had his best day in a Cyclone uniform.
Johnson had 23 points on 10-18 shooting and 2-6 from 3-point territory.
Solomon Young, Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands all were in double figures as well with 11, 10 and 10 respectively.
Texas was led by junior guard Andrew Jones who had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Cyclones will host No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday trying to get back in the win column.
