After falling 31-29 to the Baylor Bears on Saturday, the 2-2 Iowa State Cyclones have fallen out of the top 25 in this weeks AP Poll.
Iowa State started the season ranked seventh, and fell to 14th after a loss to Iowa.
Iowa State is 0-1 in the Big 12 after one week, and will welcome Kansas to Ames in their next game, with both teams looking for their first win in conference play.
