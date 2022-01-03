The Cyclones suffered their first loss of the season against the nation's top-ranked team, the Baylor Bears, on Saturday and their record now sits at 12-1.
That means they also suffered their first dropping in the polls this season as they now sit at No. 11.
Iowa State got through non-conference play with a 12-0 record. That perfect record saw them shoot up the AP polls as the wins piled up, peaking at No. 8 ahead of their matchup with Baylor.
The No. 1 Bears took down Iowa State by a score of 77-72 as the Cyclones never found their footing from downtown and could never narrow the deficit enough to come out victorious.
Their new ranking will be put to the test in short order as the Cyclones now welcome the Texas Tech Red Raiders to town who are ranked No. 25 in this week's poll.
T.J. Otzelberger and his team also have games against No. 14 Texas, Oklahoma and No. 6 Kansas in the coming days, and will see if their new ranking will have lasting power as the Big 12 slate kicks into high gear.
