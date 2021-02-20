The Iowa State softball team finished its second day of play at the FAU "Strikeout Cancer” Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida on Saturday with even more wins.
The Cyclones were off to a solid start on the first day of play, beating Ole Miss 2-0 and beating FAU 6-3.
Their first game was at 8:30 a.m. against Missouri, cutting it close, the Cyclones won 9-8.
The fourth inning was a big inning for the team, sending five of its hitters home, with two left on base.
Sami Williams, short stop for the Cyclones, had a few big plays in the 4th inning. She singled to right center, eventually stealing second, advancing to third. She scored later in the inning.
Iowa State's second game was at 1:30 p.m. against FAU, taking its first loss of the season 2-5.
FAU was able to outscore the Cyclones with a grand slam by Fayth Davis, bringing the loaded bases home, making it a 4-1 lead for the Owls.
Late in the game, the Owls added one last run in the fourth inning, extending their lead 5-1 and handing the Cyclones their first loss of the season.
The Cyclones are looking to redeem themselves on the last day of tournament play against Ole Miss at 8:30 a.m on Sunday.
Catch the Cyclones back in action at the GCU Purple Classic in Phoenix, Arizona from Feb. 26-28.
