Iowa State’s athletic department has continued its offseason of hiring and retaining coaches for its teams. The latest coach to secure an extended contract is the man leading Iowa State women’s tennis: Boomer Saia.
Saia has been with Iowa State for the last three years and is now set to stay in Ames through 2025. He was named the Big 12 Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year in 2021, and he is looking to pile on the accolades through his new contract.
During his time with Iowa State, Saia’s team has gone on a 17-match home winning streak, won a school record of four conference matchups in 2021 and secured the school’s first Big 12 Tournament win and an NCAA Tournament berth.
In the NCAA Tournament, Iowa State upset No. 24 South Carolina and ended up going toe-to-toe with No. 6 North Carolina State, but it eventually lost as the historic season came to a close.
In another first for the school while under Saia’s leadership, a young Cyclone team also had multiple players ranked in the same season. Thasaporn Naklo ended up at No. 72 in the country’s singles rankings. Naklo would later pair up with and rank No. 45 for women’s tennis doubles in the country.
Saia will remain the head of Iowa State tennis for the foreseeable future.
