AMES- It's a sight not a lot of people expected to see. After a 2-22 season and a new coach at the reigns, T.J. Otzelberger and his team have found themselves in the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 19.
It comes after a trip to Brooklyn that featured wins over then-No. 25 Xavier and then-ninth ranked Memphis. Both games featured stellar efforts on defense, and a star shining through in each game.
A 30-piece each from Izaiah Brockington (against Xavier) and Gabe Kalscheur (against Memphis) led their teams to two top-25 victories, and a 6-0 start.
The start is the Cyclones' best since the 2015-16 season, when they started 10-0.
Next up for Iowa State is a matchup in Ames against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Dec. 1, followed by a trip to Creighton on Dec. 4.
